Odessa hosts 70th Fourth of July parade

On this Independence Day, Odessans rocked their red, white and blue for Odessa’s 70th annual Fourth of July parade.

This year’s parade featured a host of patriotic floats from beautiful classic cars, Jeeps waving American flags and Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis riding in a tanker.

Dozens of local first responders and organizations take time to decorate floats every year to show their national pride.

Those efforts are always appreciated as hundreds of Odessans turned out at Thursday morning’s parade to cheer on the displays.

Celebrations continued in Odessa with the Firework Fandango celebration going throughout the evening.

