Odessa home catches on fire

Odessa firefighters responded to a house fire earlier this evening.

A massive fire started inside this home on the five hundred block of Ellis Drive.

The neighbors we spoke to say a family lives here with two young children, but none of them could say if anyone was home when the blaze began.

Neighbors say they didn’t see how the fire began but saw the smoke start pouring into the sky around 7 p.m..

“When the sirens got closer and closer, I looked out the back window and there were huge billows of black smoke and we couldn’t tell what was burning but we knew it was bad,” Miran Northcott said. “The firetrucks showed up and it would go out and come back up. So, pretty bad fire.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

