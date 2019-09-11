Odessa gunman was violent in psychiatric facility; tore down ceiling & punched a hole in a wall

Police say the gunman who killed seven people in West Texas last month was destructive and violent while hospitalized at a psychiatric facility nearly two decades ago.

Waco Assistant Chief Robert Lanning said Wednesday that Seth Ator was being treated in July 2001 at an in-patient facility in the city, about 105 miles (169 kilometers) south of Dallas.

Lanning says Ator tore down the ceiling in his room, broke a chair, punched a hole in a wall and was so threatening some staff locked themselves in a nursing station.

Ator was later locked in a "seclusion room." Lanning says when security went into the room Ator approached them holding a piece of pipe he'd pried from the toilet, and they pepper sprayed him.

Lanning says his statements are based on a police report from the incident. The Associated Press has filed a public records request for the report.