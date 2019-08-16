Odessa serial groper up to seven victims; Latest happened south of UTPB Friday afternoon

The Odessa Police Department is currently investigating seven groping incidents believed to have been committed by the same suspect. All of the incidents have occurred at apartment complexes in the area of University & Oakwood and 52nd Street & Tanglewood.

The suspect is targeting females who are alone at apartment complexes. In some of the incidents, the suspect is surprising the victims from behind before fondling them. In some cases, the suspect claims to be looking for a lost dog before fondling the victim.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic male wearing a cap and bandana covering part of his face. The suspect is approximately 5’6”-5’9” tall and has black or salt-and-pepper colored hair.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public to always be aware of your surroundings and report all suspicious persons, suspicious vehicles and suspicious activity.

