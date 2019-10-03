A broken Odessa family: father, daughter die in Loop 338 crash; four others in the hospital

An Odessa family is broken after losing a father and a daughter in a crash.

The surviving four family members, who were also in the car, are in a hospital with severe injuries on Thursday.

"I got the call yesterday around nine in the morning that my brother had been in a tragic accident," Jaime Vasquez said.

He rushed to the hospital, only to find out the entire Vasquez-Lujan family of six was on the way to school together Monday morning before the accident happened at West Loop 338 near Highway 385.

Jaime said his brother Jesse Vasquez and his 14-year-old niece Brianna both died at the scene.

"Then I just broke down. I mean there's no other way to express this," Vasquez said.

Vasquez said his three other nieces and sister-in-law were all airlifted to Lubbock after the crash.

All four are still in a Lubbock hospital recovering from their injuries.

Vasquez explained that the mother, Lorena, has collapsed lungs and a broken rib cage. She is scheduled to have a second surgery on Friday.

11-year-old Aitza has also gone through a surgery, and is in a back and leg brace.

6-year-old Brissa has a broken arm, and the youngest, 3-year-old Noheli has a broken arm and had to get screws in her leg.

The family is still working on funeral arrangements, but wants to hold off on the services so that the rest of the Vasquez-Lujan family can get closure.

Vasquez said the family needs a lot of support right now, but there are more challenges ahead after they heal physically.

"It's a hard, new life that they're gonna have ahead of them. After the kids losing their dad, mom losing her husband, losing a child," he said. "You know, you go back home - you're going to feel that emptiness. You're going to be thinking - is he ever going to walk through that door again?"

DPS troopers are not releasing any details on the crash at this time.

If you would like to help the Vasquez-Lujan family with funeral costs and ongoing medical bills, you can donate to their go fund me account, here.