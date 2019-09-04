Odessa family speaks out about loved one killed in mass shooting

The family of Rodolfo Arco, an Odessa man killed in the mass shooting on Saturday, spoke to CNN about the tragic event.

Bari Arco said her husband was a hardworking man and a great father.

“He didn’t deserve the way that he die[d]. And my kids don’t deserve to not have a dad because somebody has a gun and decides to kill people,” she said.

Rodolfo Arco and Bari Arco sold everything and moved to the United States. The couple worked hard and sacrificed to provide for their family. The Arco family eventually settled in West Texas and started a trucking company.

“We left Cuba because we hate communists. And now we are in America, the best country, the best everything, and we are not safe. Look what happened, he was coming from work, driving his truck, and that’s it. He’s gone,” she said.

The entrepreneur’s daughter, Julie Arco, said she tries not to question why her father passed away.

“We wake up every day hoping it’s just a bad dream, and realize it’s your reality. It’s the first thing I think about. And I think we all agree that in everything we do, we think of him in one way or another,” she said.

The beloved father was an inspiration to his family. Arco was a Christian man who showed grit, and provided hope and encouragement, according to his daughter.

“If he said 10 words to you, five of them were about God. He had so much faith. He never worried about anything. Because if you tell him your worried he’d say, ‘it’s okay you’ve got God,” she said.

Another loved one said Arco was always willing to provide a helping hand.

“He’s always on his toes and looking to help everyone out,” he said.

Bari Arco said it’s unfair that she lost her husband, and believes something should be done by legislators so other families don’t have to experience the pain her family is experiencing.

The following GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and verified by the website: https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-rodolfo-rudy-arco