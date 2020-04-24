Odessa explains decision to close city pools for summer

The City of Odessa has shut down its pools and splash pads for the summer. CBS7 talked with the city to learn more about its decision, and if Midland will make the same move.

The City of Odessa’s three pools and two splash pads see up to 80,000 visitors every summer, but not this year.

With the difficulty of keeping social distancing and proper sanitation, daily swims and events like the annual Pet Splash are off the table.

“I don’t want to have on my conscience endangering children,” Odessa Parks and Recreation Director Steve Patton said. “If there is one child who gets sick because of our pool opening, it’s not worth it.”

The city felt shutting down now was the right decision, over a wait and see approach.

“Our attendance after July 4 drops to less than 50 percent,” Patton said. “All of the [life] guards and all of our management team leave the first week of August. If we open in the middle of July, we’d basically be open for two weeks.”

Patton said he’s talked with officials from about 16 other cities, and nine of those have already decided to shut down.

The City of Midland has yet to make its decision.

“We had a long conversation a couple days ago about our aquatic facilities and operations,” Patton said about his dealings with Midland. “They are still not totally decided on what they’re going to do.”

There is no word yet on when Midland will have its decision.