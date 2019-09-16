Odessa doctor running for Conaway's congressional seat

Dr. Richard Bartlett will announce Tuesday that he will run for Congressman Mike Conaway's seat. Conaway is retiring when his term ends in January, 2021.

According to a news release, the Republican will run on 5 issues - (1) Securing the Border; (2) Fixing the broken healthcare system; (3) Defend life; (4) Reduce the national debt; and (5) Stand up to Washington.

Dr. Bartlett graduated from Permian High School and received both his Bachelor of Science degree and medical degree from Texas Tech University.

He'll announce that he's running Tuesday at noon at the Presidential Museum.