Odessa community invited to attend Local Hero Night

The Odessa community is invited to meet their first responders on Thursday.

Local Hero Night will be held at the Chick-fil-A at 3805 East 42nd Street on Thursday, September 12 from 5-8 p.m.

The Odessa Police Department, City of Odessa Dispatch, Odessa Fire Rescue, Ector County Sheriff's Office, DPS, FBI and other local agencies will be in attendance.

Kids will be able to enjoy McGruff the Crime Dog, Kidd's & Canvas, a jumper and the Chick-fil-A cow. Odessa police will also be performing child-safe fingerprinting.