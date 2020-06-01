Odessa committee selecting an artist for August 31 memorial art piece

Odessa Mayor David Turner has appointed a selection committee to choose an artist to create a memorial art piece for the August 31 mass shooting.

The art piece will be installed at the Memorial Gardens on East 42nd Street.

“Our community was deeply affected by the events of August 31, 2019. People need a place to reflect, remember and heal. Commissioning a piece of art for the community will give us all a chance to honor the victims and their families, as well as our first responders,” said Mayor Turner.

According to a release, 138 artists from across the country have applied for the commission. The selection committee will choose three finalists who will then create a proposal for the memorial site.

The final artist and design will be announced in August.

‘Running this Call for Artists is one of the most difficult art commissions I have ever had to do,” says Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham, “In addition to making sure we have the best pool of artists to choose from, and that the piece enhances our community, we have to ensure that the artist is respectful of the victims and of our community. We want to have a piece to be proud of. That’s why it was important to involve the victims and their families.”

The selection committee includes:

Mayor David Turner - Chair

Renee Earls - CEO Odessa Chamber of Commerce

Richard Gillham - Odessa Public Art Committee

Cindy Graham - Odessa Arts Development Director

Randy Ham - Odessa Arts Executive Director

John Jameson - United Grocery Stores

Michael Marrero - City Manager

Ryan Patton - Young Professionals of Odessa

Steve Patton - Director, Parks and Recreation

Lorraine Perryman - Odessa Public Art Committee

and eight representatives of victims and their families

The budget for the commission is being paid for with a combination of the Hotel Occupancy Tax and private donations. Anyone wishing to donate can call Odessa Arts at (432) 337-1492 or visit their website.