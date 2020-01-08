Odessa city councilman rides bull for charity

The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is in full swing, and Wednesday evening one Odessa city council member got in on the action, riding on the back of a bull.

Councilman Malcolm Hamilton, who represents District 1, climbed on top of a massive beast and played the role of cowboy.

The bull didn't exactly cooperate, as you can see in the video above, but Hamilton did a pretty good job staying on board.

Hamilton's ride raised money for the local chapter of the Police Athletic League, which uses sports to build relationships between law enforcement and the youth.

"That's exactly why I did it, because it was for a good cause," Hamilton said. "But then it's the opportunity to do something I've wanted to do since I was 11 years old. When I was 11 I wanted to ride bulls. So this is just one of those things on the bucket list, and I said 'Hey I've got a shot to do it, why not do it?'."

Wednesday was First Responders Night at the rodeo, recognizing local law enforcement and EMS personnel.

The fourth rodeo performance of the week will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Ector County Coliseum.