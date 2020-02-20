Odessa celebrates its newest Community Statesmen

ODESSA, Tex. (KOSA) - The Heritage of Odessa Foundation celebrated its newest honorees Thursday evening.
This marked the 36th annual Community Statesman and Distinguished Former Odessan awards dinner. The event was held at the MCM Fundom.
The Community Statesman recipients for 2019 are:
Arts - Randall K. Ham
Business - Scott Coulter
Community Service - Suzanne Rathbun, R.N., LPC-S
Education - Dr. Adrian Vega
Government - Congressman K. Michael Conaway
Heath & Science - Khavar J. Dar, MD, FRCP, FACP, FCCP
Humanities - Carole Stoker
Law - The Honorable Ronald C. Griffin
Media - Ruth Friedberg Campbell
Philanthropy - Marita Hendrick
Ranching & Agriculture - Bill Robertson (posthumously)
Religion - Hector Aguilar
Service in a Profession - Phil Fouche
Distinguished Former Odessan Recipients are:
CAPT. Todd M. Watkins, USN (ret)
Damon Sayles