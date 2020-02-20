Odessa celebrates its newest Community Statesmen

The Heritage of Odessa Foundation celebrated its newest honorees Thursday evening.

This marked the 36th annual Community Statesman and Distinguished Former Odessan awards dinner. The event was held at the MCM Fundom.

The Community Statesman recipients for 2019 are:

Arts - Randall K. Ham

Business - Scott Coulter

Community Service - Suzanne Rathbun, R.N., LPC-S

Education - Dr. Adrian Vega

Government - Congressman K. Michael Conaway

Heath & Science - Khavar J. Dar, MD, FRCP, FACP, FCCP

Humanities - Carole Stoker

Law - The Honorable Ronald C. Griffin

Media - Ruth Friedberg Campbell

Philanthropy - Marita Hendrick

Ranching & Agriculture - Bill Robertson (posthumously)

Religion - Hector Aguilar

Service in a Profession - Phil Fouche

Distinguished Former Odessan Recipients are:

CAPT. Todd M. Watkins, USN (ret)

Damon Sayles

