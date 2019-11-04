Odessa car crash leaves neighbors worried

A car crash in Odessa is leaving neighbors in the surrounding area worried about their safety.

Neighbors say it was a quiet Sunday afternoon in Odessa that is until they say they heard a very loud car crash.

According to Maria Tucker, when they went outside to check things out they were shocked to see a car had crashed into their neighbor’s house, leaving behind a broken fence and wrecked car pieces.

“They were all crying because they were nervous and scared. They could not stop crying until later and they said that this lady she was going to turn and she hit them in the back and pulled them right straight to the house,” said Tucker.

Another neighbor said she went straight into survival mode after she heard the crash.

She said she had to call both police and the homeowner of the house. She tells CBS7 News that the owner was luckily not home at the time of the accident.

She adds that accidents like this happen all the time on Maple Ave.

“I do not understand but there is a lot of speeders and sometimes they go real fast. There is a stop sign right there and I don't understand why they go so fast. I don’t know, they race sometimes,” said Tucker.

Odessa police said there were no injuries reported and no one needed to be transported. They will continue their investigation into the crash.

Tucker said just three weeks ago, there was a three-car crash right in front of her house and last year another car crashed into her other neighbor’s house.

“It is scary. It is scary because sometimes I feel like they are going to get into my house because we are right there in the corner and it scares me,” said Tucker.

As for Tucker, she has one message for people driving in her neighborhood.

“I wish people would try carefully because sometimes they are like on their phones. Their cell phones and I think that is the main reason why it happens,” said Tucker.