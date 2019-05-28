Odessa and Midland ranked best cities to live out the American Dream

A recent study named Odessa and Midland two of the best places in the county for living the American Dream. CBS7 spoke with locals to see if they agree.

The financial advisers at SmartAsset ranked the best cities in America for people chasing the American Dream by using the following categories: Home ownership, diversity, the chance for upward mobility, median home value, and unemployment rate.

Out of the 257 largest cities in America, Odessa came in second, and Midland was third in the SmartAsset study. Odessa led the country in economic mobility rate (Midland was second) and Midland boasted one of the best unemployment rates.

“That comes with places where there is economic opportunity,” SmartAsset’s VP of Financial Education AJ Smith said. “So economic mobility and unemployment rate both kind of show you where there are opportunities, where there are jobs, and where people of different generations have opportunities to rise out of their current station.”

The numbers say the Permian Basin is a great place to chase the American Dream, but what about the people living here?

“It’s a good place to come make money,” Odessa resident Adam Beltran said. “But it’s boring here. There’s not really much to do in Odessa. But it is a good pace to come make money.”

“To come here to chase the American Dream it’s good,” lifelong Odessan Chris Nabarrette said. “But I don’t think it’s the best place to live in the world. Car wrecks. Killings. I just wouldn’t want my family growing up here in Odessa. My kids, I want to get them out of here.”

While some may look to get out, others leave their lives in other parts of the world to come to the area.

“I’m from Fort Worth originally and I’ve always loved West Texas,” Midlander Mary Franklin said. “You could just come out here and become who you wanted to be. I came out here and pursued art and friendships, and found the love of my life. I think people feel that way about West Texas.”

“Odessa’s busy,” Charles Richards said. “Odessa is a good place to increase your income. Increase your standard of living, because it is very prosperous right now. I’m going to go back to Dallas, I have kids. Basically if I can stay out here as long as this is going on, I plan on retiring. The American Dream.”

Aurora, Illinois was number one on the list, but Texas as a state really dominated. Thirteen of the cities in the top 25 are in the Lone Star State.

You can view the full list and breakdown HERE..

