Odessa and Midland arts come together for mixer

Wednesday evening leaders in Midland and Odessa’s art community came together.

Odessa Arts and the Arts Council of Midland hosted a joint mixer to generate ideas for new projects.

Organizers say they invited speakers to explain how art organizations can best use the hotel occupancy tax and state funds to help get projects off the ground.

The mixer is an effort to spark collaboration between the two cities.

“When Midland succeeds, Odessa succeeds and when Odessa succeeds, Midland succeeds,” Executive Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham said. “It’s not a sharks and jets thing. It’s a rising tide lifts all boats. So, the more we can do together the better it is for everybody.”

Organizers say the annual event used to be a luncheon but the new mixer format seems to be much better way to spark conversation.

