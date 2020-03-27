Odessa YMCA offering 24-hour childcare services for essential workers

The Odessa Family YMCA is looking to help the community's essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release on Friday morning, Odessa Family YMCA announced that it will be providing 24-hour childcare for essential workers.

According to the release, essential workers include but are not limited to medical professionals, first responders, grocery store employees, delivery personnel, government employees, and more.

Childcare for children 6 to 12 weeks old is being offered at the Joe Pinner YMCA Learning Center, 1601 W. 13th St. in Odessa. Meals and snacks along with formula for infants are included.

“In these tense times of uncertainty, it’s very important to serve those who are on the frontlines battling this pandemic,” said Crissy Medina, CEO of Odessa Family YMCA. “We are blessed to have an experienced staff to provide some relief and comfort to those families. Supporting our community has been and will always be the heart of the Odessa Family YMCA.”

Space is limited.

For general questions and rate information, please email Susan at slara@odessaymca.org.

To register your child, please call Adonica at (432) 334-7971.