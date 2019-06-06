Odessa VFW holding flag raising ceremony to remember D-Day

If you're looking for a way to remember D-Day, the VFW Post 4372 in Odessa is holding a flag raising ceremony and breakfast on Thursday morning.

Quartermaster Michael Conn says that the event is open to the public and they hope many will come out to honor veterans and those who lost their lives.

"It's a patriotism thing. This, in a way for us, is to honor our veterans and men, our fathers, our uncles that died in World War II," said Conn.

The ceremony starts at 8 a.m. The VFW is located at 6212 Andrews Highway.