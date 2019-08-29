Odessa Salvation Army hosts heroes banquet

The Odessa Salvation Army hosted its annual heroes banquet Thursday evening.

This year’s event celebrated five Odessa heroes from the community.

Organizers said the banquet is a nice way to give a thank you to people who aren’t often given the limelight for all they do.

“We want to recognize those that give back to the community because that’s the goal of the salvation army is to give back to the community but then also to raise funds to renovate our shelter so we can do even more,” Salvation Army Advisory Board Member Ted Tuminowski said.

The Salvation Army is trying to raise about $250,000 to pay for shelter renovations.

