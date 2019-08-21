Odessa Salvation Army gears up for Heroes Banquet

The Salvation Army of Odessa is gearing up for their annual Odessa Heroes Banquet.

The banquet will honor several local heroes while fundraising to help pay for the $250,000 of renovations at the salvation army shelter and buy supplies.

Shawn Brown will speak at the event telling attendees how working for the salvation army turned his life around after he struggled to find work after he left the Marines.

“We’ve got all the tools that we need at the salvation army to help people get back on their feet and move in the right direction as far as trying to get them a job, give them a place to stay, get them on their feet,” Brown said. “Get their finances settled and put them in houses and everything.”

The banquet will be held at the Odessa Salvation Army on Aug. 29 starting at 6 p.m..

Tickets can be purchased by calling 432-332-0738.

The address is 810 E 11th Street in Odessa.

