Odessa Regional Medical Center resumes elective procedures and surgeries

Odessa Regional Medical Center has announced it has now resumed offering elective procedures and surgeries that had been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The procedures first resumed on Wednesday.

According to ORMC, their staff is taking necessary preparations to make sure patients can receive care without fear of infection.

“From serious conditions to aches and pains, we know the health care needs of our patients and their families haven’t stopped,” said Stacey Brown, President of Odessa Regional Medical Center. “That’s why our clinics and emergency rooms are open, and we are scheduling medically appropriate elective procedures. Coronavirus has presented us with new challenges, but ORMC stands ready to meet all the health care needs of the Permian Basin community – in a safe, secure setting.”

ORMC is following a five-point standard to ensure patient safety:

1. Expanded hours will allow previously canceled procedures to be scheduled as quickly as possible.

2. Any COVID-19 related care will take place in designated areas away from other patients and their families.

3. Our Emergency Department has been reorganized to isolate potential COVID-19 cases, and still be a safe place to treat all emergency patients.

4. A stringent cleaning policy has been implemented throughout the hospital.

5. A strictly controlled visitor and masking policy is still required.