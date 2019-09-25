Odessa Police presence at MCH connected to shooting investigation

We received this viewer footage of crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle just outside of the emergency room at Medical Center Hospital.

Video courtesy: Codie Blount

Odessa Police confirmed to CBS7 that this is in connection to a gunshot victim investigation underway on the 800 block of Gulf in south Odessa.

No word on how it is connected, but the shooting did NOT happen at Medical Center Hospital.

No other details were released by Odessa Police.

