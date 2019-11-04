Odessa Police on scene of motorcycle accident

Crews are on the scene of a motorcycle accident in Odessa.

As of 12:41AM, Odessa Police were still on the scene, which is located along JBS Parkway directly in front of the Rosa's Cafe.

CBS7 crews on scene report that there is a single motorcycle down on the road and no other vehicle present.

Crews are blocking all westbound lanes of JBS Parkway from MCM Promenade to E 42nd Street, you're urged to avoid the area.

CBS7 has reached out to Odessa Police for information, but have yet to hear back.

No word on injuries or what led up to this crash.

We will update this story as more information is released.