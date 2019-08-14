Officer and suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Odessa

UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says that an officer and a man were hurt in an officer-involved shooting this morning.

According to OPD, both the officer and the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

Police say that they received a shots fired call just after 6 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they saw a man in his driveway. OPD says that the man immediately started shooting at officers and that officers returned fire.

The gunman was shot in the arm. The officer was shot once and was grazed by a bullet.

A total of three officers were involved in the shooting. The Texas Rangers will be handling the investigation.

Neither the suspect nor the officer have been identified at this time.

____

We have confirmed with Odessa Police there was an officer-involved shooting early on Wednesday morning near South Sam Houston and Mable Street.

We are sending a reporter to the scene now and will update this story as we learn more.