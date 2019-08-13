FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa Police looking for guy groping women

Odessa Police are currently looking for a subject they believe to have groped several women in Northeast Odessa.

There have been four reports made since late July, the most recent being this past weekend.

The subject is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a blue bandana. He’s thin to medium build, between 5’6 and 5’9, with black or salt-and-pepper colored hair.

These incidents have happened at an apartment complex near 52nd and Tanglewood.

If approached, the man has claimed to be looking for a lost dog.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department.