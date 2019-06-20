FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa Police investigating report of strangers giving child unknown orange liquid in a syringe

Odessa Police Detectives are investigating a report of two strangers giving a 3-year-old girl an unknown orange liquid substance in an oral syringe.

They say it happened while she was playing with the strangers' daughter at Sherwood Park on Wednesday.

The girl was taken to MCH. No word on if the substance made her sick.

The two strangers are described as a white male in his 30's, around 6' tall and 170 lbs. He was wearing a white shirt, green shorts, a hat and sunglasses.

The woman is a heavy-set white female in her 30's, around 5'5" and 170 lbs. She was wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, a hat and sunglasses.

A similar incident is circulating on social media that reportedly happened at a local grocery store. OPD says they have no report about that and are not investigating it.