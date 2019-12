Odessa Police Department officers are investigating a game room, according to department spokesperson, Corporal Steve LeSueur.

Officers are looking for narcotics at the All-American Game Room in Odessa, according to Cpl. LeSueur.

A CBS7 reporter on scene said a mobile crime unit pulled up around 12 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is on-going. This article will continue to be updated as more information is released.