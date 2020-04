Odessa Police are investigating a murder that happened on the 2500 of block of Tom Green.

Odessa Police say they were called out to the scene at 12:54 Friday morning.

On scene, police found a 52-year-old man had been killed.

Police say no arrests have been made.

No other details were released.

They do ask that if you have any information to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.