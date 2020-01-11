Odessa Police investigating death on 49th Street

Odessa Police are at a home on 49th Street and Dawn Avenue investigating a death.

The call came into officers around 9:30 a.m. Saturday after a body was found, according to the OPD public information officer.

Law enforcement vehicles are blocking off traffic from the area as crime scene investigators are going in and out of the home.

Police tell CBS7 that no other information is expected to be released on Saturday, but neighbors tell our reporter on scene that detectives told them they are investigating this death as a homicide.