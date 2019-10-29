Odessa Police investigating deadly stabbing

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on Monday night.

Photo: Shane Battis / CBS7

Police say that they were called to a disturbance on the 1900 block of North Lincoln at 6:44 PM Monday.

Once on scene, they learned that one man had been stabbed by another man.

The stabbing victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was arrested, OPD was still on scene after midnight Tuesday investigating.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information is released.

