Odessa Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

The following is information released by the Odessa Police Department:

The Odessa Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on 8th Street just west of Grandview. Eastbound and Westbound lanes are currently shut down on 8th Street. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

