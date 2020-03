Odessa Police are investigating after finding a body Monday night.

According to Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department, a body was found at 10th and Dixie near the DK gas station and convenience store.

It is being investigated as a suspicious death and foul play isn't being ruled out at this time, according to Cpl. LeSueur.

The investigation continues. This article will continue to be updated as more information is released.