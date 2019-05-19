Two people dead after house fire in Odessa

Two people are dead following a structure fire early Sunday morning in North Odessa, according to press release just sent out by the Odessa Police Department.

Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 1300 block of East 44th Street in reference to a structure fire around 4:00 a.m.

Officers observed a house engulfed in flames and two occupants were pronounced deceased by the Ector County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police stated there were no reports of any other injuries and both occupants have not yet been identified.

The bodies will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation. We have a reporter on the scene now and will update you on CBS7 News and on CBS7.com when more information is released.