Odessa Police: Drunk BMW driver hits motorcyclist on 42nd St.

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a motorcycle crash that occurred this past weekend in Northeast Odessa. Benjamin Ramos, date of birth 09/09/1984, has been charged with Intoxication Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury “Felony 3”, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony”, False Identification “Class B Misdemeanor”, Possession of Marijuana “Class B Misdemeanor”, and DWLI “Class B Misdemeanor”.

On May 17, 2019 at approximately 2231 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to 42nd and Tanglewood in reference to a major crash involving a motorcycle. Investigation revealed that a yellow Suzuki motorcycle, being operated by McKay Valdez, 36 years of age, of Odessa, was traveling eastbound on 42nd Street.

A blue BMW 328i, being operated by Benjamin Ramos, was traveling westbound on 42nd Street and attempted to turn southbound onto Tanglewood. Investigation revealed that Ramos failed to yield the right of way and struck the motorcycle, causing Valdez to be ejected. Valdez was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later air-lifted to Lubbock with life-threatening injuries.

Ramos was found to be intoxicated and was also found to be in possession of marijuana. Investigation revealed that the BMW had been reported stolen. Ramos initially gave officers a false name and date of birth and further investigation revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license.

Based on the facts and circumstances presented during the investigation, Ramos was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. There were no reports of any other injuries and the investigation continues.

