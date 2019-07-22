Odessa Police Department inviting public to attend Citizen's Police Academy

Odessa police are holding an opportunity for the public to learn more about their local police department.

The Odessa Police Department is accepting applications for the 26th Session of the Citizen's Police Academy.

The 16-week academy will begin on August 1, 2019, and will be held on Thursday nights from 6:30-9 p.m. The classes are free.

The department says that their goal for the classes is to educate the public about their police work and encourage rapport between citizens and officers.

Only the first 40 applications will be accepted for the session. You can register online here. Registration forms may also be submitted in person to the Odessa Police Department or emailed to gflores@odessa-tx.gov.

The registration deadline is Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m. or until the session has been filled.