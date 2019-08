The Odessa Police Department is honoring one of its fallen officers on Monday.

OPD is paying respects to Corporal Gordon Terry Toal who was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort in 1982.

The department's Honor Guard has placed a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the police department. The wreath will be on display from 7:17 a.m. to 8:29 p.m.