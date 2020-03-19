Odessa Police Department changing policies to help stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19

The Odessa Police Department has announced changes to its policies to help combat coronavirus COVID-19.

OPD asks that the public check to see if reports can be made online before requesting an officer.

You can find that information online here.

Police also ask that you check their website here to see if it is necessary for an officer to respond to a crash.

Officers will not respond to civil matters at this time.

The following comes from the Odessa Police Department:

Governor Abbott has declared a State of Disaster over the COVID-19 outbreak and has activated Texas Penal Code Section 12.50. The punishment level increases by one degree for all assaults, arsons, robberies, burglaries, criminal trespasses and thefts committed during the time of the declared disaster. If you come in contact with an officer, please warn them ahead of time if you are sick as officers will be practicing social distancing during this time. By working together we can limit the spread of COVID-19 on our officers and the citizens of Odessa. Thank you for your patience during this time.