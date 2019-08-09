Odessa Police Department Captain graduates from FBI National Academy

Captian Robert Doporto with the Odessa Police Department graduated from the FBI National Academy this summer.

The following comes from the Odessa Police Department:

Chief Mike Gerke and the entire Odessa Police Department are pleased to announce that Captain Robert Doporto graduated from the FBI National Academy this past June.

The prestigious academy is a 10-week course and focuses on intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

Participation is by invitation only, through a nomination process. Cpt. Doporto is the first graduate of the academy from OPD in ten years.

Cpt. Doporto has been in law enforcement since 1989, and has been with OPD since 1992. During his tenue with the department he has served in many areas, including as a supervisor in both narcotics and CID.