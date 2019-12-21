Odessa Police: 9-year-old boy airlifted to Lubbock after driver hits parked vehicle

A 9-year-old boy is left with serious injuries after being hit with a parked vehicle in Odessa on Saturday afternoon.

According to Odessa Police, 23-year-old Jarrett Gray was driving a Camaro on the 1300 block of East 36th Street at a high-rate of speed.

He then veered onto the wrong side of the road and struck a parked vehicle. This caused the parked vehicle to then hit the young boy.

The 9-year-old sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a Lubbock hospital.

Gray was arrested for reckless driving and is in the Ector County jail tonight, but the investigation continues.

