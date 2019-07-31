Odessa Pioneer Wimer Ray passes away

A long-time community activist and former Ector County Commissioner has passed away.

Wilmer Ray died Wednesday, July 24th in Odessa. He was 78 years old.

Ray was born on May 12, 1941 in Coolidge, Texas. He graduated from Blackshear High School in Odessa in 1959.

He devoted much of his time to the community, most particularly the youth of Ector County. Ray served as the unit director at Woodson Boys Club from 1962 to 1972. He was instrumental in moving the boys club to its current location. He also held a fundraiser to build the club’s gym by selling bricks for $1.00.

“Wilmer brings people together. He has great negotiating skills. He is levelheaded and demonstrated leadership as director of the Woodson Boys Club. He’s all about quality. He will look for continuous improvement in the entire community. Not just south Odessa,” said Willie Taylor, 1998. Taylor grew up in the Boys Club when Wilmer was a director.

Ray also served as administrator of the Three Tier Learning Center, which is now known as Alternative Education Center. The program would help at-risk youth move closer to graduation and helped them to become more productive members of society.

“He saved a lot of young men and women,” said Charles Taylor, 1998.

Ray’s love for his community broke racial barriers. He was the first minority member of Odessa Jaycees and a founding member of the Ector Lions Club. He also served on committees for the Black Chamber of Commerce, Odessa Council for Arts, and United Way.

He was elected as Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 4 in 1998. He served that position from 1999 to 2002. He also served as a planning and zoning member for the City of Odessa.

Ray served his church as Chairman of the Administrative Counsel at Mackey Chapel United Methodist Church and President of Methodist Men at Mackey Chapel.

Ray was married to Mildred Sue Ray for 58 years. He was a father of five.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 1st at Martinez Funeral Home (1040 S. Dixie Blvd). A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 2nd, 10:00 AM at First United Methodist Church (415 N Lee Avenue). Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens (6801 E Business 20).