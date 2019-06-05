Odessa PAL starts 27th year

Tuesday marked the start of the 27th year of the Odessa Police Athletic League.

The PAL Program seeks to build positive relationships between law enforcement and the community by hosting fun activities for children during their summer vacation.

"Our main purpose is that the kids and their parents have positive police contacts and that we teach the kids sportsmanship, teamwork and fair play with the police officers," said Sergeant Jon Foust.

The PAL Program includes swimming, bowling and field trips.