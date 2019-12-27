Odessa Marriott Hotel to host New Year's Eve countdown party

It’s almost time to welcome in the new year and the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center is making sure it starts off with a bang.

The hotel will be hosting a roaring 20’s-themed New Year’s Eve countdown party.

Their party will include music, drinks and a live performance from comedian Steven Michael Quezada.

Organizers said it’s a big night for the hotel to show Odessans that downtown is the place to be for major events.

“We’re excited to see everything on at once,” Executive Chef Thomas Heistand said. “DJ thumping, bar cranking, restaurants hopping. That’s what’s exciting to us and seeing all the people in Odessa go ‘Wow, holy cow, this is it.’”

Tickets to Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center New Year’s Eve party can be found by clicking here

Prices range from $50 to $100.

1920’s costumes are encouraged, but not required.