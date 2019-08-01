Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center installs "energy tree"

The Odessa Hotel and Convention Center is installing its newest artistic addition as it closer to opening

The Marriott commissioned two artists to build what they call an energy tree.

It’s a massive steel sculpture that artists said reflects Odessa’s rich culture tied to oil industry.

The tree is made up of horizontal beams representing layers of underground rock and three spinning rings showing Odessa’s wind power in action.

“When we work on a project like this, we really look at where the location is, the city, the community,” Saori Russell. “Then we research the history or what’s happening right now and, obviously, the energy was the important thing.”

The Marriott Hotel and Convention Center plans to open later this month.