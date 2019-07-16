Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center holding job fair

The public is invited to attend a week-long job fair held by the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

According to a release, the job fair will be held in the ballroom of the Cooper Rose Building at 415 North Grant Avenue in Odessa from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday.

Candidates seeking jobs will be able to speak with human resources representatives department leaders while completing job applications.

“We are excited to get this project open and celebrate the community commitment to excellence. Our job Fair is a great way to interact with the hotel team before the hiring process begins. Also, it gives applicants a feel for the company culture and acts as a catalyst for those wanting to join the Marriott team," said Hotel General Manager Steve Dennis.

You can find a full list of positions by visiting their website here and searching zip code 79765.

Check out our sneak peek of the center here!