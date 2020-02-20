Odessa High School student arrested after bringing gun to campus

A student at Odessa High School was arrested on Thursday after they brought a handgun to school.

The following comes from Ector County ISD:

This morning, our Ector County ISD police officers were conducting a random search at Odessa High School when one of our K-9 units who specializes in drug detection indicated on a jacket on a desk. When the student, a 19-year old male, was brought in to be questioned, officers found him in possession of a small caliber handgun and a large amount of cash. He was immediately taken into custody.

In addition to facing expulsion, the student faces a Third Degree Felony charge of Places Weapons Prohibited, and a Class B Misdemeanor of False ID to a Police Officer. No drugs were found.

We want to thank our ECISD police force that is vigilant in its work to keep our students and our staff safe. In addition to the officers assigned to schools every day, K-9 searches are conducted at random locations on a regular basis.

In the near future, our newest K-9 officer, which specializes in weapons detection, will join our police department full-time. Safety is, and will continue to be, our top priority.