Odessa Firefighters Association responds to Beto O'Rourke's debate comment

The Odessa Firefighters Association responded to Beto O'Rourke's debate comment about the city's ambulances and Odessa Fire Rescue's response time to the scene of one of the mass shooting victims.

The Facebook post by association president Tyler Houchin states:

"In last nights Democratic Debate, Presidential Candidate O’Rourke slandered the response of the Odessa Fire Rescue to the recent mass shooting in our community. I, along with my brothers and sisters of the Odessa Fire Rescue, and members of the Odessa Firefighters Association, am appalled at the comments made. Fire and EMS response to the incident in which candidate O’Rourke described was less than 9 minutes. Our Fire and EMS system throughout the entirety of this incident did not fail and our additional units were made readily available (if needed). The men and women of Odessa Fire Rescue acted bravely and without hesitation to prevent additional casualties. These heroes should be commended for their swift response while an active shooter was present in our community, rather than disgraced on national television for political gain.

I stand behind all actions taken by the members of Odessa Fire Rescue on that tragic day."