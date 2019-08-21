Odessa Fire Rescue short nine firefighters, overtime mandatory

West Texas’ oil boom is bringing prosperity to many organizations throughout the region, but for Odessa Fire Rescue, it’s turning up the heat.

Staffing Odessa Fire Rescue has been a struggle since oil took over the city.

To make up the difference, firefighters are burning the candle at both ends.

First responders answer the call of duty every day to save Odessans who need their help.

But now it’s the department itself who needs a lifeline.

“Right now, we’re suffering like everybody else with hiring people,” Captain Marc Brown said.

Brown explained not long after the recent oil boom erupted,Odessa Fire Rescue lost three firefighters.

Ten years later, that gap in the department has only widened.

Now the department is short nine first responders.

So few, OFR doesn’t even have the minimum number of staff members they need.

To make up for it, overtime is now mandatory.

“It’s like a puzzle piece, trying to put them all in the right place to make everything work,” Brown said. “That’s probably one our biggest difficulties, putting everyone where they need to be and keeping the stations fully staffed until that’s done.”

Austin Yocham would normally work a 24-hour shift and then get a day off.

Now for some weeks he has to stay on the clock for 48 hours.

“Some of the shifts get long, that being said,” Yocham said. “So, that makes it a little tougher if you have two long shifts and away from the family an extra day. So, there’s pros and cons with it.”

During those shifts, firefighters are also now going out on a lot more calls than they used since a growing population means more emergencies.

Fortunately, Yocham is far from burnt out.

“We’re here to make runs,” he said. “We enjoy it. So, the call volume—it doesn’t bother me, personally.”

However, he said more recruits would do wonders to lighten the load off their stations and he said there’s no better job out there.

“Not much of a job,” Yocham said. “More of just doing what you love and being able to serve the community and the people. You’re here to help somebody out on a bad day.”

Anyone interested in joining Odessa Fire Rescue can certainly get experience.

Captain Brown said OFR is expected to answer 20,000 calls by the end of the year—the most they’ve had in one year.

