Odessa Downtown Lions Club, Bobby Cox Corporation & Saulsbury Industrie donate gift cards to OPD

The Odessa Downtown Lions Club, the Bobby Cox Corporation and Saulsbudy Industries came together to donate gift cards to the Odessa Police Department on Monday.

OPD shared the following on their Facebook page:

"The Odessa Police Department would like to thank the Lions Club, Bobby Cox Corporation, and Saulsbury Industries for their thoughtfulness in presenting Odessa Police Department employees with food gift cards and encouraging words.

Thank you all so much for your support, it is greatly appreciated!"