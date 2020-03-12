Odessa College will not extend Spring Break, campus will open on schedule

The Odessa College Spring 2 term is scheduled to begin next week.

A strong start is critical, and quality teaching and learning are essential to student success.

As such, the college will open and classes will resume as originally scheduled.

The college, extension centers, and the Odessa College Childcare Center will open for regular business hours on Monday March 16th, and the Spring Term 2 will begin on Tuesday, March 17th, as previously scheduled.

There are currently no reported cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) either on the Odessa College campus or in the Odessa community.

A citywide Coronavirus Taskforce press conference has been scheduled for tomorrow, March 13, 2020 at 2 pm.

The college will release any updates or revisions to the current plan at the conclusion of the press conference.

"While the situation is fluid, and can still change, it is important for the college to prepare both students and faculty should we need to transition to online instruction," OC President Gregory Williams said. "We know that strong relationships are critical to student success, and moving forward with instruction gives our students and our faculty an opportunity to build relationships and set expectations for mutual engagement and communication should the situation change."

