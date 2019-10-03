Odessa College rewards 30 for 30 participants

Odessa College is celebrating the end of this year’s 30 for 30 challenge by handing out prizes to some lucky competitors.

Competitors were randomly picked to win prizes as a reward for their commitments.

This is Odessa College’s twelfth year hosting the program where community members agree to exercise for 30 minutes each day of September.

The prizes are nice incentives to get people on their feet, but some participants say that’s not even the best part.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing,” Participant Elizabeth Paredas said. “More people are beginning to realize y’know maybe this will give us something to do after work instead of sitting on the couch and eating potato chips or whatever, but actually get out and do something.”

There will be another drawing next week for finalists to win grand prizes including a seven day cruise to Mexico.

