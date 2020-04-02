Odessa College postpones spring graduation

Odessa College announced Thursday that it is postponing its spring graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduation had been previously scheduled for May. it is now postponed until further notice.

“The college will continue to confer degrees and certificates to transfer and career ready students,” President Gregory Williams said. “Odessa College faculty and staff have prepared our graduates to be tomorrow’s teachers, first responders, scientists, innovators and leaders. Our graduates will give a fresh voice to culture, ethics and policy that will shape our communities and our future. They will accomplish these things and much more because our work continues.”

“Plans are underway to mail diplomas and make transcripts available to all graduates once the spring term is complete,” Odessa College Registrar Cara Hogan said. “We anticipate sending diplomas to graduates and making updated transcripts available in mid-June. It is essential that graduates update their mailing address and phone number to ensure timely receipt of communication.”

Prospective graduates are encouraged to confirm their intent to graduate with the Records Office as soon as possible. Students should contact the Records Office at records@odessa.edu with questions or for additional information.